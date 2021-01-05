Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading 17.4% Higher

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.57. 327,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 223,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

