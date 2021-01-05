Filta Group Holdings plc (FLTA.L) (LON:FLTA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Filta Group Holdings plc (FLTA.L) (LON:FLTA) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). Approximately 4,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.19. The company has a market capitalization of £27.21 million and a PE ratio of -30.67.

About Filta Group Holdings plc (FLTA.L) (LON:FLTA)

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; FitaSeal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; FiltaPump, a wastewater pumping solutions; FiltaVent, an automated extraction duct cleaning solutions; and FiltaFOG for fats oil and grease management solutions.

