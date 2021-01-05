Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Buys 18,756 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,480. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

