Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Buys Shares of 55,586 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.11. 1,293,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,592,857. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $74.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

