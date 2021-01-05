Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $197,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 3,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,240. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.