Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.0% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 12,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,031,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.38. 63,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $93.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

