Financial Comparison: (ALIOF) (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) vs. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and (ALIOF) (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canopy Growth and (ALIOF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% (ALIOF) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and (ALIOF), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13 (ALIOF) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus price target of $31.51, suggesting a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than (ALIOF).

Risk & Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (ALIOF) has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and (ALIOF)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 33.85 -$993.37 million $1.32 20.48 (ALIOF) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ALIOF) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats (ALIOF) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

(ALIOF) Company Profile

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm specializes in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

