Financial Review: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) versus Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 7.77% 5.42% 3.19% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

45.2% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yamana Gold and Theta Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yamana Gold and Theta Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 3.55 $225.60 million $0.13 46.15 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc. has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

