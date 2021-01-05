Financial Survey: Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) & KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KVH Industries and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -8.78% -5.95% -4.42% Andrea Electronics -44.49% N/A -57.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KVH Industries and Andrea Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $157.89 million 1.32 $33.26 million ($0.71) -16.06 Andrea Electronics $1.89 million 1.08 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

KVH Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Andrea Electronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KVH Industries and Andrea Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

KVH Industries presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. Given KVH Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Andrea Electronics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Pro Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of Things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

