FinNexus (FNX) One Day Volume Tops $281,815.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $281,815.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

