FintruX Network Hits One Day Volume of $16.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $330,208.64 and approximately $16.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00343615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025269 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

