FirmaChain Trading Up 32.2% This Week (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One FirmaChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $2.65 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00496178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017751 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

