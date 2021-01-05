Firo (XZC) Price Hits $3.01

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00008828 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $34.34 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,395,031 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

