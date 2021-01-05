First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCF. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

FCF stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 697,215 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

