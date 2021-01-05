First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,525 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,448,737 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.65.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

