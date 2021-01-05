First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 17,438 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,828,069 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

