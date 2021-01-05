First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 5.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $42,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after buying an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.44. 222,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

