First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 142,652 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,176,000 after purchasing an additional 990,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

