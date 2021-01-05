First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. makes up approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.63% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,351,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,290,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 250,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 203,409 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,142. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

