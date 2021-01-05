First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $13,977,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.71.

LMT traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,677. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

