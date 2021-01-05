First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.84.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.81. 135,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,431. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $185.98. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

