First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $10.15 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.24. 83,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,450. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.