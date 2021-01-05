First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after buying an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.74. 18,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $245.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

