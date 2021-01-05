First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $4.25 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $80.73. 446,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,267,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

