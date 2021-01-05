First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,028 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $8,603,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.18. 267,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,636,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,251 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,765. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

