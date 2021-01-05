First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,028 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $8,603,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.18. 267,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,636,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96.
SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,251 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,765. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
