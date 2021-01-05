First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,271 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 108,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 77,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $194.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

