First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,504 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 137.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 23.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 514,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after buying an additional 96,533 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $25,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.73. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.06.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

