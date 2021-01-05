First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 5,123 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.57. 3,033,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

