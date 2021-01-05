First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $31.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,582. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 2.15.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

