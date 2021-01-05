First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $46.81. 2,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.