First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $43.12. 1,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

