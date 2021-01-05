First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. 597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.