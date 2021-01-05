First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.61. 1,184,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,056,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 78,492 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

