First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.46

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.55. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 118,776 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

