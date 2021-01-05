First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.46

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.55. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 118,776 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
