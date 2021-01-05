Flash Hits Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Flash has a market cap of $5.49 million and $2,083.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00120629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00241272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00496147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

