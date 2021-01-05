FLETA Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. FLETA has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLETA has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,080,797,718 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

