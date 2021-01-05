FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 53 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.