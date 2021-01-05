FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

