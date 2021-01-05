FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

FLIR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

