FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
FLIR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.
In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
