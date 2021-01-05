FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 236,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

