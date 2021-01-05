FLO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,863.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $32,863.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.