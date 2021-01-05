Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.15. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 341,358 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.65.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

