FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0273 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $481,392.53 and $3,023.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

