FNB Protocol (FNB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $17.28 million and $1.16 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00266237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017951 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.