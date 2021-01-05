FOAM Hits Market Cap of $5.57 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a market cap of $5.57 million and $72,654.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

