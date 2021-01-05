Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,080.00

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,054.37 ($13.78), with a volume of 42456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,075 ($14.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 994.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 842.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The stock has a market cap of £618.88 million and a P/E ratio of 150.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson sold 105,000 shares of Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £1,003,800 ($1,311,471.13). Also, insider Philip Stephen Dudderidge sold 1,515,000 shares of Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total transaction of £15,150,000 ($19,793,571.99).

About Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

