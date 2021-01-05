Folgory Coin (FLG) Achieves Market Cap of $47.37 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 79,345.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $47.37 million and approximately $684,715.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00008439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded up 635.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00044798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00347476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Folgory Coin Token Profile

FLG is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.