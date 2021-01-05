Folgory Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $917,099.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 12,325.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for $4.20 or 0.00012291 BTC on popular exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $73.55 million and $917,099.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 527.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Folgory Coin Token Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

