Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.07

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.07 and traded as high as $77.73. Fomento Económico Mexicano shares last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 243,752 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

