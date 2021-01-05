FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.81

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.81 and traded as low as $17.31. FONAR shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 53,044 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FONAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get FONAR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.07.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 487.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FONAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in FONAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in FONAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in FONAR by 9,537.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.